montgomery — The Morris Creek Watershed Association will host a free community square dance party on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the MCWA headquarters at 328 Morris Drive, Montgomery.
“Featuring live mountain music, this free community dance party for all ages promises to be a real ‘barn-raiser,’ and you don’t even have to raise a barn,” Beach Vickers, the group’s Watershed Resource Specialist, wrote in promoting the event.
The group urges the public to come out for the event, even if you can’t dance.
“If you’re inexperienced, still come. We’ll have a teacher or ‘caller,’ David Mould of FOOTMAD (the Friends Of Old-Time Music And Dance).
“Don’t dance? Still come. The band visiting from Central Virginia named The McKenzies (husband and wife team Woody and Marcia McKenzie) will play all kinds of foot-tapping mountain music on all sorts of traditional instruments for you to sit and enjoy listening to.”
Together The McKenzies play a “unique blend of contemporary and original folk, traditional music of southern Appalachia and the British Isles, children’s music, funny songs, and even some swing and jazz standards,” according to their website, www.mckenziemusic.com.
The event is free, but the MCWA suggests a $10 donation which will be used to help the non-profit volunteer organization continue its work. MCWA conducts a number of environmental conservation projects and offers free outdoor learning opportunities to scores of students from elementary to college age and out-of-school adults who make field study trips to Morris Creek.
As the results of coal mining in the 1970s, Morris Creek, a once vital, life-bearing tributary of the Kanawha River, was basically dead before a group of concerned citizens banded together in the early part of this century to try to restore life to the stream.
The MCWA is a non-profit organization made up of local citizens with a mission to improve the safety of the Morris Creek watershed, restore its natural beauty, and provide recreational opportunities. MCWA’s goals are to return the Morris Creek watershed to a safe environment for all residents while restoring the water quality to a condition capable of supporting both aquatic life and local recreational activities.
The MCWA has won a number of awards and grants for its work in reclaiming Morris Creek.
The dance will be held at the MCWA headquarters about one mile above the Dairy Queen at 328 Morris Drive. “We have lots of comfy seating for you, or bring your own favorite lawn chair — and comfortable dancin’ shoes. We have indoor heating if chilly, or can throw open the doors or even move the party outside if it’s warm, so dress in layers you can put on or take off as you want,” Vickers said.
Food also will be available for sale.
For more on the Morris Creek Watershed Association, visit the group’s website
at morriscreekwatershed.org or its
Facebook page @MorrisCreekWatershed.