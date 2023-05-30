Piney Creek Watershed Association along with Beckley-Raleigh Count Chamber of Commerce Raleigh County Make It Shine Committee are seeking volunteers for a June 7 litter sweep in Glen Morgan along Rt 19 (Ritter Drive) near Sullivan Road to Tank Branch Road and Downtown Beckley Streets.
Glen Morgan litter sweep
Wednesday, June 7
2 p.m.
Volunteers will clean a small section of roadside and hillside between Sullivan Rd and Tank Branch Rd. Then the team will move across the street to clean up along the creek.
Volunteers will meet in the vacant lot next to the railroad trestle where there is parking. Also, there will be parking under the bridge piers with a carpool to the lot across from Sullivan Rd. Supplies (vests, litter sticks, bags and gloves provided) will be provided.
It is suggested that volunteers wear comfortable shoes, bring work gloves and a water bottle.
Cigarette butt and litter sweep - downtown Beckley
Friday, June 16 ( Rain date June 19 )
1:30 p.m.
Meet at Word Park for supplies (vests, litter sticks, bags and gloves provided) and litter pick-up area assignments.
Cigarette butt and litter sweep - downtown Beckley
Friday, July 14
1:30 p.m.
Meet at Word Park for supplies (vests, litter sticks, bags and gloves provided) and litter pick-up area assignments.
