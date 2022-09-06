Many homes in Raleigh County were without water over the holiday weekend due to an undisclosed issue with Beckley Water Company's supply, according to county officials.
The majority of these water customers are expected to see their water return Wednesday, said Raleigh County Circuit Clerk Paul Flanagan, who serves as treasurer on the Raleigh County Public Service District (PSD).
A message posted to the Raleigh County PSD’S website on Tuesday read:
“This is the Raleigh County PSD, we are aware of the outage in the Arnett area due to our supplier not providing us with adequate water supply. We are working with Beckley (Water Company) to correct the issue. We apologize for the problem and hope to resolve it quickly.”
The water outage caused the closure of five Raleigh County Schools (Liberty High, Trap Hill Middle, Fairdale Elementary, Marsh Fork Elementary and Clear Fork Elementary) on Tuesday. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, no announcement had been made on whether those schools would reopen Wednesday.
Following a Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday morning, Commission Dave Tolliver was asked by media about the cause of the water outage. Tolliver said the water supply to the area along Coal River Road west of Beckley was “choked” down by the Beckley Water Company beginning Friday which caused Raleigh County PSD customers’ pipes to go dry.
Tolliver said that water customers in Arnett are serviced by the Raleigh County PSD, but its' water comes from the Beckley Water Company.
“Friday, Beckley Water Company had a problem, issue with some water here in Beckley, and to keep Beckley supply they choked the water down going to Glen Daniels, all the way down Route 3,” Tolliver said.
He added that the decrease in water from Beckley Water caused three Raleigh County PSD water tanks that service the area to run dry or partially dry.
“There are three tanks and when they go dry, it takes three to four days to fill up,” he said.
The Register Herald reached out to the Beckley Water Company to find out the cause of the water supply interruption and was instead directed to speak to the Raleigh County PSD.
When pressed on whether the company did decrease its flow to Raleigh County PSD, an employee who answered the phone at Beckley Water’s main office said, “We didn’t, that’s the reason why you’ll need to contact them.”
Subsequent calls to Beckley Water by The Register-Herald for additional information have not been returned as of press time Tuesday.
Flanagan said Beckley Water decreased its flow to Raleigh County PSD.
According to a meter located near the Crab Orchard Walmart, Flanagan said water flowing from Beckley Water to Raleigh County PSD was decreased to 200 gallons of water per minute sometime on Thursday or Friday. He added that it’s likely that at some point Beckley Water completely shut off water to Raleigh County PSD in this area.
Flanagan said the usual flow for that area is 750 gallons of water per minute. As of Tuesday morning, the flow was between 500 to 550 gallons of water, Flanagan said.
He added that once a flow is decreased it has to be gradually turned back up to ensure none of the pipes burst under the increased pressure.
Flanagan said he’s not sure what happened on Beckley Water’s end that caused the problem.
“They had some major issue that they have not disclosed to us,” Flanagan said. “For some reason, they lost the ability to produce as much water as they normally do.”
Flanagan said occurrences that effect the water supply happen and they have always worked with Beckley Water to lessen the impact to customers
“We work very well with Beckley (Water), and they work as we well with us, as (they) can, and they've been good partners,” he said. “Water systems have failures, and we all work together to make it as least offensive to the customers that we can.”
Tolliver said the county is looking into putting in a water plant of its own at the site of the old Maple Meadow Mines to prevent water outages.
“We're in the process now of getting a company to come in and drill – see how much water is in the mine and so forth and so on,” he said.
