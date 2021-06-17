Wyoming County Commission members voiced their frustration during their meeting on Wednesday with the slow progress on water projects now in various stages of development across the county.
Several of the current water projects will be bid at the same time – likely this winter or early next spring, Eric Combs of Region 1 Planning and Development Council project manager/GIS specialist, explained to commissioners via telephone.
What was a long, drawn-out process has only increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to officials.
Projects must also proceed through a series of government-mandated requirements, including environmental studies in the areas of construction, which can take months.
Individual municipalities that do not have current audits and annual reports readily available also slow the process, Combs noted.
Combs proposed the commission use $681,819 of the county's American Rescue Plan funding to pay for cost increases to the Beartown water project.
The project will add about 149 new customers in Beartown to the Stephenson water system.
On June 9, bid overruns totaled nearly $1 million on the project, Combs said. Those increased costs were in large part due to the increased price of PVC pipe, which has nearly doubled, he explained.
“If contractors can get hold of it...,” Combs said.
The American Rescue Plan funding is federal money provided in response to the economic downturn created by the Covid-19 pandemic. County and municipal governments must use the monies to fund infrastructure projects – water, sewer, broadband, roads. Which is, officials believe, the driving force behind the nationwide PVC cost increase and lack of availability.
“It all goes back to supply and demand,” Combs said.
The nearly $1 million cost overrun for the Beartown project will use about 17 percent of the county's $3.9 million total funding from the American Rescue Plan funding, according to Assessor Mike Cook.
“Upper Huff Creek and Coal Mountain are funded, but just sitting there,” County Administrator Mike Goode emphasized.
“People in Coal Mountain have been waiting since 1980,” Goode said.
“What can we do to get these lines in the ground?” Commission President Jason Mullins asked Combs.
Mullins also asked Combs to provide a list of the current status of all the ongoing water projects in the county.
If commissioners agreed to use the $681,819 for Beartown, the project could be under construction within 90 days, Combs said.
“The longer you wait, the more the costs will increase,” Combs emphasized.
He also emphasized that officials are working just as diligently on all the other water projects for the county.
Commissioners voted to provide the funding once it has been received from the federal government.
Fully funded, the Upper Huff Creek water project will provide water to 87 households in the Upper Huff Creek, Brush Fork, and Road Fork areas of the county from Man, in Logan County.
Right-of-way acquisitions are the current hold-up, Combs said.
Once construction starts, it shouldn't take six months to complete it, according to officials.
The $2.5 million extension plan includes a 54,000-gallon water storage tank, two pumping stations, and 26,000 feet of new water lines, according to Combs.
In total, the line extension will make water service available to nearly 200 people in northern Wyoming County and the new lines will be positioned to allow additional water line extensions to other unserved areas of the county in the future, according to officials.
Fire protection is also included with the new system.
The project has been funded since 2019 and includes monies from a $1,389,000 federal Community Development Block Grant, a $1 million loan from the state Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, with $150,000 from the county commission.
The initial effort to bring water to the Upper Huff Creek area began with the same project to provide water to the Hanover and Coal Mountain areas from R.D. Bailey Lake nearly 15 years ago.
When that project didn't work out due to several obstacles, the areas to be served were broken into smaller projects.
Also fully funded, the Coal Mountain water extension project will replace the community's 1930s-era coal camp water system.
Environmental studies must be completed and that is the current hold-up, Combs said.
What did take 30 days now takes a minimum of 60 to 90 days, Combs explained to commissioners.
After that, right-of-way has to be obtained before the bidding process can begin, according to officials.
Extended from Campus, the project will provide potable water to 166 new customers, including seven commercial customers, in the Coal Mountain, Big Cub Branch, Upper Sturgeon Branch, and Road Branch communities.
The plan includes construction of two water tanks, two pressure reducing stations, along with putting 52,700 feet of 8-inch water line in the ground.
With a per-customer cost of $28,825, several funding sources were needed for the $4.8 million project.
Those funding sources include a $1.85 million Appalachian Regional Commission Distressed Counties Grant, a $1.5 million federal Community Development Block Grant provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the county commission has invested $70,000 in the current project for “soft costs,” such as engineering expenditures, among others.
Additionally, the West Virginia Infrastructure Jobs and Development Council will provide a $1,365,000 loan, to be repaid over 30 years, to round out the needed funding, according to officials.
The project will be served by the Logan County PSD.
The new water system will address the iron, sulfur and manganese issues with the current system, improving the quality of the water, according to officials.