Beckley Common Council on Tuesday evening voted to permit Beckley Sanitary Board to raise sewer and stormwater rates for customers, with BSB General Manager Jeremiah Johnson urging city officials to create a utility assistance program for low-income rate-payers who will be most affected by the raise.
Moments after the vote, Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said that, despite high odds, he and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth will aim to stop it.
“Of course, the county’s not for it,” he said on Tuesday night, after the vote.“But according to (county attorney Bill Roop), there’s nothing we can do about it.
“Daggone, we’re going to look and see if there’s any possibility, anywhere, under state laws or federal laws.”
Beckley Sanitary Board is a city entity and not overseen by the county, so Tolliver admitted that options are limited, even for the county residents.
Of the seven Council members, Ward 5 Councilwoman Janine Bullock and At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy voted against both rate hikes, which Council addressed in separate votes.
Reedy drew applause from West Virginia National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Vice President Barbara Charles, a number of senior citizens and local business owners when, right before the stormwater vote, he asked council to reconsider the stormwater increase.
“I’m just thinking of a way to do it so the citizens don’t have to pay for it,” said Reedy.
He added that the proposed rate increase is 97 percent but that, in reality, the rate for businesses will be over 120 percent, while schools inside the Beckley watershed zone will also pay higher rates.
Reedy said that church pastors and others called him to report their annual stormwater fees, which will likely double under the new stormwater increase. He said that Linda K. Epling Stadium pays $2,200 annually, while Cross Point Church pays over $2,000, Calvary Assemblies of God Church pays $1,869 and a local business is paying $1,500 a year in stormwater fees, prior to the increase.
“It’s not just going to go up ($3.66),” said Reedy, who is also a business owner. “Think about Walmart, all the other local businesses.
“Businesses are going to have to raise their prices,” said Reedy.
Properties with paved parking lots pay on a different scale than residents but will also see an increase under the new ordinance.
Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap, who voted in favor of the increase, said those who voted in favor of the rate hike will also have to pay it and that they voted for it only because it needs to be done in order to address infrastructure needs.
“Nobody up here is happy about this,” he told the room of an estimated 40 disgruntled citizens. “It makes us all sick, and we’ve grilled everybody up here about this."
Dunlap said he owns more than two dozen apartments and pays utilities for all of his tenants.
The stormwater rate will increase for the average residential user by $3.66 and will take money from his own family.
Although two environmental groups — Piney Creek Watershed Association and WV Waterways — sent letters supporting the stormwater increase, speakers overwhelmingly opposed it.
Former state lawmaker Mel Kessler alleged that some entities are not paying the stormwater fees. When the stormwater permit areas, called MS4 areas, were developed, he said, businesses with parking lots were not supposed to be required to pay a higher rate.
“It’s nothing about non-impervious surfaces,” said Kessler. “Everybody that owns a lot of land is supposed to have been paying this.”
He said that three of the nine BSB board members in 2007, when the legislation creating stormwater fees was passed, were property owners in the county.
“One of them was from Sunny Acres, one was from White Oak Land, one from Beaver Coal,” said Kessler. “They were all big land owners, and those guys weren’t paying it then, and I still have a suspicion they’re not paying it now.”
Kessler said when he asked city attorney Bill File to provide the amount of stormwater fees each of the companies had paid, File sent a letter notifying him that the city is not required to provide the information, under state code.
“If everybody was paying this, I’d be a happy camper,” Kessler said.
Speaker Michelle Kincaid asked why the city had not held off for the projects until they had gotten grants, and File replied the projects must be done now.
Kincaid said she opposed residents paying the same percentage increase as businesses.
“Why did they not raise commercial more than residential?” she asked. “We don’t flush our commodes more than Walmart does.”
l l l
Council voted to increase the sewer rate for residents and businesses in order to stop flooding the Hartley Avenue/Beckley Little League Pinecrest area, which spans neighborhoods that have had flooding for more than 70 years, plaguing mainly seniors and minority residents.
For the average residential user, the proposed sewer fee increase would be $12.40 per month. The stormwater fee for a residential user, a flat rate, would increase $3.66 a month. In total, the combined rate hikes for a residential user would be $16.06 per month or $192.72 per year, according to previous reports by Johnson and allowing the city to get a $5 million stormwater improvement bond.
The bond would lead to a $9 million investment, once the new rate is passed, said Johnson.
The sewer rate was last increased seven years ago, and the stormwater rate has not been adjusted since 2007.
Johnson asked Council to approve the rate increases to update an antiquated system and to solve the problem of flooding in the Hartley Avenue/Beckley Little League/Pinecrest area.
Charles of the NAACP said that she was not present to protest the rate increases but to gain answers for why the rate is being increased when a number of the aging and working population are unable to pay bills.
She said she and Johnson met Tuesday to discuss ways to help people who will not be able to pay higher sewer bills.
“What can we do to help our citizens who are going to be going through hardships, who are already not paying or getting their medicine paid for and giving up food in order to pay bills that are steadily coming up…?” Charles asked.
Charles said the state NAACP plans to meet with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to find funds to help.
“We will call an emergency level meeting with Sen. Joe Manchin to see if we can’t alleviate the cost and get things going in the southern part of our state,” said Charles.
“So much money’s going to the northern part. We aren’t getting anything here.”
Xavier Oglesby said many seniors he knows have had their sewer service stopped because they are unable to pay current fees. They then had to pay a $25 fee to get their service back, once they had raised enough money to pay the first bill. He asked why BSB makes it “even more difficult” by requiring the reconnect fee.
Johnson said the state Public Service Commission sets the reconnection fees and disconnection times.
“Without being harsh, I would say the most ruthless utility we have is the sanitary board,” said local businessman Brian Brown. “If you are a few days late, they will absolutely shut your service off.”
He asked Johnson the percentage of the population that will find it even more challenging to pay the next bill and said that the vote should wait until the information was available. Johnson said he had the data at his office and would get it to Brown.
Johnson is pushing for the creation of an assistance program to help people directly to pay their sewage bills. The federal government just made such a program available, he said, mainly due to pandemic-related utility shut-offs.
“It’s something that utility managers like myself petitioned the federal government to start,” he explained.
Johnson said it was “important before this increase and will be even more important after this increase.”
Human Rights Chair Danielle Stewart had also mentioned the need for the program.
Stewart also said she believed the Little League/Hartley project is being funded because the Trinity car lot was added on Eisenhower Drive, which would impact stormwater run-off.
Those involved in the Trinity project said that grant funding was supposed to have been available to address stormwater issues at Pinecrest.
Speaker Roni Black said people can’t afford medicine.
“They’re thinking about whether they can buy food, and you all want to increase rates on sewer,” Black noted, later adding, “You’re killing people. How are they going to heat their homes and just survive day to day?”
Black asked where federal Covid funds for infrastructure were spent.
Organizations have previously reported that they applied for the funds for organizational projects in 2020 but were denied and told the Covid funds were being spent on infrastructure.
City Treasurer Billie Trump said that some of the funds were spent on BSB, including the purchase of a vacuum truck.
Speaker Jackie Crouse said she is calling the rate increase a “tax.”
“Because that’s what it is,” she said. “You can call it what you want. I’m calling it a tax.”
She said that the property is seeing much more water run-off since construction of a bridge started at Rural Acres Drive, but she has been told BSB is not responsible for it, since she does not live in city limits, but that she has seen BSB clean up debris.
She said sewer is flowing in the area, too.
A number of speakers asked for help on Stifler Drive, which neighbors said receives no help on their road.
l l l
Jodie Patrick, Bill Crump and others have petitioned the city for help for years. They said that they pay the rate increases for stormwater and have paid taxes.
A developer designed their road poorly, and it now has severe potholes and would not allow emergency vehicles a way up the hill in the winter time.
Patrick asked how long neighbors should not have the help they need, because the road’s designer made a mistake.
Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher told the residents he will seek help for them and that council was with them.