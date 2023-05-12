CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) have identified 27 public water systems with detectable levels of select perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) compounds in their finished drinking water.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) sampled the finished drinking water of 37 systems previously identified as having certain PFAS compounds in their raw-water (pre-treated water) source, to determine which systems need additional or upgraded treatment.
Of these 27 systems, 19 had detections above at least one of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) proposed regulatory standards.
None of the sampling took place in southern West Virginia.
DHHR's Bureau for Public Health and DEP are engaging with these 27 systems through a working group formed in March 2023 to evaluate treatment processes and best approaches to removing these compounds from finished water, as well as identify funding options to minimize the burden on customers.
West Virginia's decision to pursue finished water testing ahead of EPA's proposed regulation is a measure guided by recent legislation aimed at addressing PFAS contamination across the state. Gov. Jim Justice recently signed the PFAS Protection Act (HB 3189), which requires the DEP to identify and address PFAS sources in raw water by developing PFAS action plans, and improves reporting requirements for facilities that use and discharge PFAS.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 46, which passed during the 2020 legislative session, requested DHHR and DEP propose and initiate a public source water supply study plan.
West Virginia will receive $18.9 million in federal funding over two years to address emerging contaminants like PFAS in drinking water.
PFAS are chemicals used in thousands of applications throughout the industrial, food, and textile industries and are an ingredient in some firefighting foams, food packaging, cleaning products, and various other household items. They are classified as possible carcinogens and may create other adverse health effects. Exposure to PFAS over a long period of time may lead to negative health effects.
