Over 250 elementary students are expected to attend the return of the annual Nicholas County Water Festival set for Thursday at Carnifex State Park in Summersville.

The event is being hosted by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) Watershed Improvement Branch and the National Park Service, and sponsored by the Elk Conservation District.

Children will learn about a variety of water-related topics such as:

Water safety

Aquatic life

Soil and natural resources

Specialty crops

The Water Cycle

Watersheds

Water quality; and

Creating clean drinking water

Presenters include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, the state Department of Agriculture, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the National Park Service, West Virginia American Water, and the WVDEP's Watershed Assessment Branch.

