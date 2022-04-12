Over 250 elementary students are expected to attend the return of the annual Nicholas County Water Festival set for Thursday at Carnifex State Park in Summersville.
The event is being hosted by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) Watershed Improvement Branch and the National Park Service, and sponsored by the Elk Conservation District.
Children will learn about a variety of water-related topics such as:
Water safety
Aquatic life
Soil and natural resources
Specialty crops
The Water Cycle
Watersheds
Water quality; and
Creating clean drinking water
Presenters include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, the state Department of Agriculture, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the National Park Service, West Virginia American Water, and the WVDEP's Watershed Assessment Branch.