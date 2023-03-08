sandstone, w.va. – After striking debris from a rockslide covering the tracks, a CSX train pulling 22 empty coal cars derailed in Summers County early Wednesday, sending one of four engines into the New River and three employees to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The locomotive engine that ended up in the water also caught fire as burning debris from the accident floated downstream in this remote recess of the county. Another locomotive ended up on its side on the embankment, not far from the water’s edge. In a prepared statement, the company said an undetermined amount of oil and diesel fuel spilled from the locomotives and some got into the river. Environmental containment measures are being taken, CSX said in a press release. That was repeated by Terry Fletcher, chief communications officer for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, making an impromptu appearance on Wednesday morning at an administrative press conference previously scheduled by Gov. Jim Justice. CSX also said no hazardous materials were being transported and there was no danger to the public. State agencies are monitoring the situation. Officials at public water systems downstream have been notified and are monitoring for potential public health impacts. Assisting with the response on site were members of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. Additionally, according to Fletcher, the state agencies are working with Summers County emergency management and Summers County and Hinton city fire departments. West Virginia American Water, a private company, said Wednesday night in a press release that it had chosen to temporarily stop drawing water from the New River and “enhance its treatment processes, as necessary.” “Customers should see no impact to their service as a result of this action,” American Water said. The company emphasized that as of Wednesday night there are no drinking water advisories because of the incident. “Should the need arise for a drinking water advisory, customers will be notified upon that development,” the company said. In addition to assisting with and overseeing mitigation efforts, Fletcher said the WVDEP “will be on site for the duration of the cleanup.” The incident, which is under investigation, occurred at about 4:51 a.m. along the New River south of Interstate 64 but north and upstream of Sandstone Falls. That section of river feeds into the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The lead engine had three crew members on board – a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee – all of whom were taken to the hospital.
