bluefield, w.va. – West Virginia American Water announced Monday that it will begin construction on an estimated $920,000 infrastructure upgrade project along Stadium Drive in Bluefield, replacing approximately 2,700 feet of cast iron water main from Wildwood Lane to Maryland Avenue.
The entire project is estimated to be completed in September, weather permitting.
Work is scheduled to be conducted between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Evening and weekend work is not anticipated unless required to maintain the project schedule. Motorists are asked to take extra precaution while traveling through this area as flaggers may be present and traffic patterns may be adjusted to accommodate work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.