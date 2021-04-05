The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for about 30 customers on Long Drive, Lake Drive between Long Drive and Club Circle, and Resort Drive in Glade Springs, after a water main tie-in project.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water advisories have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for about 75 customers on Talbert Avenue, Court Street from Crooked Run Road to Moore Drive, Sunset Lane, Wishing Well Lane, Chandelier Lane, Wolf Creek Road from Court Street to Pleasant View Road, Chittum Hollow Road, Chittum Lane, Rocking Horse Lane, Jeffries Road, Lydias Lane, and Deerfield Lane in Fayetteville, after a main break
l Gauley Bridge Public Service District.