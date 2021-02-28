The following boil water advisort has been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Summit Drive from the intersection of Dry Hill Road to the intersection of Summit Drive and Munson Drive. Munson and Dry Hill Road are not affected. This notice is being issued due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Clear Creek.
l Beckley Water Company for Pinewood Drive from Christopher Drive to Elmridge Court. Rollingwood was not affected. The notice was issued due to a broken main line that has since been repaired.
l Beckley Water Company for Pinewood Drive from Elmridge Court to the intersection of Pineridge Drive. This included Elmridge Court and Pineridge Drive. Rollingwood Drive and Painter Drive were not affected. The notice was issued due to a broken main line that has since been repaired.
l Beckley Water Company for Tennant Drive off of Tilden Road, due to a broken main line.