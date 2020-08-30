The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Olympia Drive after a broken main line was repaired.
l Gauley River Public Service District for Swiss area customers.
l West Virginia American Water for the Blue Jay Road area in Scarbro (about 32 customers on Blue Jay Road, Cardinal Lane, Dove Road, Robin Lane, Powerplant Road, J & K Lane, Fields Lane, Price Road and a section of Plum Orchard Lake Road) after a water main repair.
l Beckley Water Company for 1441 Maple Fork Road through 1595 and Davis cemetery and Derby Circle including all side streets, after a scheduled temporary water outage.
l Town of Athens Water Department.
l Pax Water Company for the entire Pax water system, after a broken main line was repaired.