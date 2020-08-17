The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for RD Bailey Highway from Williamson Branch to the end of the system at Wyoming due to a main line blow at the sewer plant on Aug. 16. The problem may continue for about a week.
l Gauley River Public Service District for Jones Branch Road, Lockwood-Little Elk for service line and main line repair, expected to take 48 to 72 hours.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Pine Hills and Lee Avenue, including all side streets.