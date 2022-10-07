Warren McGraw to receive award Monday for lifetime of service

The West Virginia Association for Justice has named Justice Warren McGraw the recipient of its 2022 Caplan Award in recognition of his lifetime of service to the State of West Virginia, its citizens, its courts, and the practice of law.
The Caplan Award is named in honor of the late Justice Fred Caplan, who served on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals from 1962 to 1980. It is presented annually.
The award will be presented to Justice McGraw on Monday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. at the law firm of New, Taylor and Associates, 430 Harper Park Drive, Beckley.
McGraw was nominated for the award by J.R. Carter, a partner with the Charleston firm of Bailey, Javins, and Carter. Carter will present the award with WVAJ President Scott Windom.
“For more than 50 years, Justice Warren McGraw has dedicated his life to serving our state and protecting the rights of the men and women who call West Virginia home,” Carter said in a press release. "He has been a leader in both our legislative and legal communities, serving as both Senate president and as a justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia."
“I grew up in Wyoming County, and I’m the son of a disabled coal miner,” Carter said. "Justice McGraw’s success showed kids like me that, despite humble beginnings, you could do and achieve anything if you worked hard enough.
"At the same time he has shown us how one man could make a real difference in the lives of West Virginia’s working families. It will be an honor to present Justice McGraw with this award.”
McGraw’s public service began in 1968 when he was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates. He served two terms in the House before he was elected to the West Virginia State Senate in 1972. He served in the Senate 12 years, including four years as Senate president.
McGraw ran for governor in 1984 but lost in that year’s primary. His service continued in his native Wyoming County, where he was elected to the Wyoming County Board of Education and as county prosecutor in 1986.
In 1998, Justice McGraw was elected to an unexpired six-year term to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, and he served through 2004.
In 2008 McGraw was elected to Wyoming County’s 27th Judicial Circuit Court. He served as circuit judge until his resignation in 2021 due to health issues.
Justice McGraw is a graduate of Morris Harvey College and earned his J. D. from the Wake Forest University School of Law.
