Justice Warren McGraw was honored Monday as the recipient of the 2022 Caplan Award in recognition of his lifetime of service to the state of West Virginia, its citizens, its courts and the practice of law.
Those who attended a ceremony Monday at the law firm of New, Taylor and Associates described McGraw as an individual who worked tirelessly for the working people of West Virginia.
“What a wonderful accomplishment, everything he has done in his life to help the underprivileged,” said McGraw’s daughter, Suzanne McGraw, who is also a Raleigh County Family Court judge.
“Those who have had no voice – coal miners in coal camps that could only spend the company scrip in the company store, he has helped all these people.”
Suzanne said that seeing the work of her father was what influenced her decision to follow in his footsteps.
During the brief ceremony, McGraw recalled his career, which spanned 59 years. He spoke of his early years working for the U.S. Department of Justice as well as representing and advocating for those who were less fortunate.
He added that several of the issues he fought for in his career are still present today.
To this statement his daughter pointed out that despite her father’s Parkinson's diagnosis, which causes him to be soft-spoken, “he's still advocating for the people of West Virginia.”
Justice McGraw is a graduate of Morris Harvey College and earned his J.D. from the Wake Forest University School of Law.
During his career McGraw has served in the West Virginia House of Delegates and the state Senate. He also ran for governor in 1984 but lost in that year’s primary.
McGraw has also served on the Wyoming County Board of Education and as Wyoming County prosecuting attorney.
In 1998, Justice McGraw was elected to an unexpired six-year term to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, and he served through 2004.
In 2008 McGraw was elected to Wyoming County’s 27th Judicial Circuit Court. He served as circuit judge until his resignation in 2021 due to health issues.
McGraw was nominated for the award by J.R. Carter, a partner with the Charleston firm of Bailey, Javins and Carter.
The Caplan Award is named in honor of the late Justice Fred Caplan, who served on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals from 1962 to 1980, and is given annually by the West Virginia Association for Justice (WVAJ).
WVAJ is a voluntary bar association for attorneys licensed to practice in West Virginia and paralegals.
Carter, a member of WVAJ and a native of Wyoming County, said he has known McGraw his entire life and was also inspired by McGraw to pursue a career in law.
“He has spent his entire lifetime, through the various aspects of what his career has been, serving the blue-collar men and women of this great state that are the very backbone this state was built upon,” Carter said. “He's done so much to protect the rights of working men and women in this state.”
Attorney Stephen New said he was honored to play host to recognize McGraw.
“I think that when you look at the length of his career, 59 years – he started as a lawyer,” New said. “And it was through his representation of people that he was then able to become a highly successful public servant ... I think to many of us who choose law as a profession, we see ourselves following the same type of path.”
New added that having tried cases before McGraw, he knew him to always be fair, well prepared and known by all in Wyoming County.
