washington, d.c. – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner will testify before Congress on Thursday as an invited guest of the Committee on House Administration during a hearing on “American Confidence in Elections: State Tools to Promote Voter Confidence.”

Warner was invited by Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., to speak to the committee to share West Virginia’s track record of holding elections with confidence.

The hearing begins at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Committee on House Administration will livestream the hearing. Those interested in the hearing can watch the event live at https://www.congress.gov/event/118th-congress/house-event/115778?s=1&r=1.

Highlights of Warner’s testimony will include the foundation of the principles of a successful election including state autonomy to the federal government, the importance to maintain voter confidence, and the limited role of the federal government in election administration.

