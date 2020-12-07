Secretary of State Mac Warner is issuing a public notice to West Virginia residents of solicitations to register to vote in locations where they do not reside.
Last Wednesday, according to a Warner press release, a West Virginia resident notified the Secretary of State's Office that they had been solicited by an out-of-state organization to register to vote in a state in which they had never lived.
West Virginia residents should be aware run-off elections are still pending in other states.
“I hope this was just an isolated incident and not the tip of the iceberg to a larger problem. The only way we will know is if citizens report such solicitations,” Warner said. “I strongly caution people who receive a solicitation to participate in another state’s elections to not engage in such activity. Rather, please report the contact to my office immediately so that our Election Fraud Task Force can quickly investigate the situation.”
Regarding West Virginia’s processes to uphold election laws and to investigate irregularities, Warner said, “West Virginia maintained the public’s confidence in our 2020 election, held during the pandemic nonetheless. Working closely with local election officials within existing state laws, we were able to offer West Virginia voters secure options to vote safely, accurately and free of interference. West Virginia will continue to hold ourselves to that same standard for all elections moving forward in 2021 and beyond.”
To report election fraud of any kind, call the W.Va. Secretary of State's Office toll-free at 1-877-FRAUD-WV.