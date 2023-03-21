charleston, w.va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner is asking the general public to participate in selecting the name for the new artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant that will make it even easier to open a new business in West Virginia.
Warner said that his Business & Licensing staff has been working for more than a year to develop the virtual assistant. This virtual assistant is an "easily accessible and advanced customer service tool" that helps answer questions about forming or starting a new company in West Virginia, according to a press release from Warner’s office.
Warner’s staff worked with IBM's Watson team on product design, programming, and launch.
Warner said that his office is planning to expand the capabilities of the virtual assistant to include all of the functions available in the Secretary of State's Office. The virtual assistant is designed to provide current, accurate, and relevant information to assist entrepreneurs, business owners and customers of the WVSOS Business & Licensing Division at whatever time is convenient for the user.
"The virtual assistant will become an integral part of our office’s efforts to enhance and expand our customer service capabilities," Warner said. "But we first need to name our virtual assistant. That's where we are asking for the public’s help.”
Warner said the public can cast their vote from a list of five proposed chatbot names – Charlie, Inc, Max, Mountie and Solo – through his office’s website on the Business & Licensing Division’s landing page at this link: https://sos.wv.gov/Pages/VirtualAssistantName.aspx
"We hope everyone will take just a minute to go online and vote for their favorite name. Share the link with your colleagues, coworkers and friends," Warner said in the press release.
Voting started on Monday and will run until 5 p.m. on March 31.
