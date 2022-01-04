With colder temperatures once again in the forecast for the end of the week, community leaders in Raleigh County are working together to ensure no one is left out in the cold.
United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal said the Beckley Warming Center is once again up and running and will be located this year at the Beckley Community United Methodist Church at 217 S. Heber St.
Dacal said the warming center will open when the temperature, including wind chill, is at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
On these days, the center will open beginning at 8 p.m. on the nights at or below 15 degrees and stay open overnight until 8 a.m. the following morning.
If the temperature stays below the 15-degree mark, the warming center will open again at 8 p.m. that night.
Dacal said the warming center has already been set up in the Fellowship Hall of the church and opened for the first time Monday night.
“The primary and sole goal of the warming center is so that we don’t see our community member freeze to death,” she said. “That’s what we want to prevent.
“We know that there are people for whatever reason who are unsheltered, and we also know that people may struggle with their heating this time of year and so it’s just important in a climate like we have in West Virginia to offer this resource in our community.”
Dacal said she wants to make sure people are aware that everyone is welcome at the warming center.
“We are here to provide shelter and a warm space for everybody that needs it,” she said. “I hate that it’s a necessary resource but we’re so proud and happy to be able to offer it to folks that need it.”
Dacal said the warming center will likely be open again Thursday and Friday night as well as Monday night of next week.
The National Weather Service is predicting the lows for those nights to be 11, 7 and 12 degrees Fahrenheit respectively.
Dacal said she is looking for volunteers who can serve a four-hour shift on the nights the warming center is open.
The shifts are 7:30 p.m. to midnight, midnight to 4 a.m., and 4 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
To schedule training to volunteer and get information about available shifts, contact Dacal at tdacal@unitedwayswv.org or 304-253-2111.
Dacal said the warming center needed to be opened only three times last winter.
Rev. Betsy Evans, the pastor at Beckley Community United Methodist Church, said she is happy that her church is able to provide this vital service.
“These are people in our community,” she said. “If you or I were on the street, I would hope that somebody would offer us shelter. To me it’s just the humane things to do.”
In addition to being a warm and safe place to escape from the cold, Evans said they will also offer everyone hot soup, coffee and hot chocolate as well as breakfast in the morning.
There are also cots for people to sleep on as well as pillows and blankets that people can take with them when the center closes for the day.
Evans said they have eight of their 12 cots set up but can get more if need be.
Since Covid is still a concern, Evans said they are asking everyone to wear a mask, which will be provided.
She added that the volunteers running the center each night will sanitize the cots as well as restrooms at the end of each shift.
Hygiene kits will also be available.
Evans said the cots, blankets, pillows, hygiene kits and other supplies were provided by the Rev. Dan Lowther at the New Vision Depot, which is supported by the West Virginia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.
While this is the first year the warming center has been set up at the church, Evans, a Beckley native, said she is not new to the process, having operated many while serving as a pastor in Chicago.
In years past, Dacal said the Raleigh County Community Action Emergency Housing Center operated a warming center at its facility when the temperatures dropped.
However, since the start of Covid, she said they had to convert the space they would normally use for the warming center into space for Covid intake.
Dacal said the warming center was set up last year at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Theatre and Arts Center but this year Evans offered up her church to take on the responsibility.
“I think it’s important for the whole community to realize that the whole community needs to come together to support this at-risk population,” Evans said.
Dacal said the warming center was made possible through collaborations among multiple agencies, organizations, individuals and representatives from the city of Beckley.
Dacal said the city has also provided an EMT who will be stationed at the warming center while it’s open to treat any medical issues that may arise.
She said they will also have information available for other resources including their 211 Information and Referral Hotline, which pairs local callers with the resources they need.
Dacal said they will get the word out on their Facebook page, United Way of Southern West Virginia, when the Beckley Warming Center opens.
She said they also plan to hang flyers around town to get the word out about the warming center.
In addition to the Beckley Warming Center, the Raleigh County Community Action Emergency Housing Center is at 103 S. Eisenhower Drive. It provides shelter, three hot meals and a snack per day, and emergency case management.