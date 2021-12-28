Shirtless snowboarders were spotted Tuesday at Winterplace Ski Resort enjoying the unseasonable warm weather that has taken hold of the region.
Meteorologist Simone Lewis with the National Weather Service in Charleston said the highs in and around Raleigh County are running 15 to 20 degrees above what’s typically expected for this time of year.
However, Lewis said the warmer temps will likely last only to the end of the week as a cold front is expected to move through the area sometime Sunday evening or night.
Soaking in as much of the warm weather as possible on the slopes at Winterplace was 18-year-old Conner Davis of Middleburg, Fla.
Davis said he and a few friends have been enjoying snowboarding at Winterplace despite some patchy and slushy-like snow.
“It’s been a blast,” he said.
Davis was one of the few seen shirtless on the slopes at Winterplace, which may not have turned any heads in his hometown but was a strange sight in West Virginia in December.
Lewis said recent highs have been in the mid to high 50s to the 60s at times.
On Saturday, Lewis said the high in Beckley is expected to be 65.
“Right now, we’ve got a nice warm southerly flow that's taken over the area, and that has helped to pump in some nice warm air into our region,” she said. “...This time of year, we should only have a high temperature of around 42 degrees.”
While the warmer weather will continue through the weekend, Lewis said it will be mixed with periods of rain that will be moderate to heavy at times and has the potential to cause some flooding in areas.
“It’s a matter of, sure, the temperatures are going to be amazing, but you may be getting rained on quite a bit, unfortunately,” she said.
Come Sunday, Lewis said the weather will reflect more of what is typically seen in the area during winter.
“We are finally going to see temperatures get closer to what we would call normal values for this time of year – so upper 30s, lower 40s and that is the time period when you may start to see a little bit of snow in Beckley for Sunday night into Monday,” she said. “We don’t do accumulations that far out, but I would say there is a possibility for some light accumulations in that time period.”
Lewis said the unseasonably warm weather for this time of year has been the trend for the past few years throughout West Virginia.
For those looking to take advantage of the warm weather, holiday hours through Jan. 2 at Winterplace are as follows:
Slopes open at 8:30 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.
Snowtubing opens at 9 a.m. and sessions are sold in two-hour time slots. The park is cleared 15 minutes until the hour to reset for the next session.
For more information and to purchase tickets go to winterplace.com