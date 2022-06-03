Hunter Walker of Beckley Tok top honors in Lap Dulcimer and Old-TIme Banjo competitions at West Virginia’s Vandalia Gathering over Memorial Day.
The annual Vandalia Gathering is a free celebration of the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and foods of West Virginia.
The event is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and held at the Culture Center on the State Capitol Complex grounds in Charleston.
The winners from southern West Virginia were:
Youth Old-Time Fiddle (age 15 and under)
2nd place – Liam Farley, Chapmanville
Lap Dulcimer (all ages)
1st place – Hunter Walker, Beckley
2nd place – Tish Westerman, Beckley
Old-Time Banjo (59 and under)
1st place – Hunter Walker, Beckley
2nd place – Chance McCoy, Greenville