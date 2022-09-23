Six teams of dancers took the stage Friday night at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center for the ninth season of United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars.
The event is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. Monies raised from Dancing with the Stars go directly into the annual campaign fund, allowing United Way of Southern WV to serve dozens of nonprofit partners in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming, Mercer, and McDowell counties as well as the Greater Bluefield area.
The six dance teams are:
• Tiffany Kapp and Chris Grose with choreography by Lexi Clay.
• Teri Harlan and Rod Perdue with choreography by Jill West.
• Team Caitlin Galatic and John Galatic with choreography by Madison Jackson.
• Team Miranda Elkins-Arvon and Kevin Rasmussen with choreography by Brittney Fitzgerald.
• Team Dr. Bonny Copenhaver and Joseph Brouse with choreography by Laurie and Darrell Fuller.
• Team Lisa Walker and Dr. Alex Daniele with choreography by Abby Honaker.
As part of the event, a panel of people from the community selected a “People’s Choice” winner based on the number of $5 votes received for each couple.
Judges also selected a “Judge’s Choice” winner for the dance portion of the contest.
The People's Choice winner and the Judges Choice was the team of Lisa Walker and Dr. Alex Daniele.
The runner-up Judges Choice team was Miranda Elkins-Avon and Kevin Rasmussen.
The runner-up People's Choice team was Tiffany App and Chris Grose.
The dancers raised $127,925 on Friday night, but that’s not the whole total amount. They also raised money in addition to the big event. The organizers will have a grand total in a few days.
