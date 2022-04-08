Shelia Walker, chief operations officer for Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Inc., has retired after 25 years of service.
Walker began her career in 1997 as the resource development manager. She was then promoted to the Beckley campus director, executive vice president and chief operations officer from 2011 until her March 2022 retirement.
Walker is a West Virginia Institute of Technology graduate where she earned Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees.
She then went on to earn her Master’s of Arts in Counseling from Marshall University.
Before coming to Burlington, Walker worked in the Fayette County school system in various teaching positions including math, social studies, science, skills development for at-risk children, after-school detention, alternative education and Homebound.
Under her leadership, the Beckley Campus added a chapel and offices that had been housed in the administration building.
The chapel is known as Cline Family Chapel and the vast office space is known as the Greg and Darlene Darby Family Community Services Annex.
Walker was also instrumental in completing the Beckley campus on-grounds school addition.
Following Walker’s retirement, Mia Van Sant has been promoted to chief operations officer (COO). Van Sant graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a Master’s Degree in Social Work. Before coming to the agency Van Sant spent five years as a treatment associate with the Olympic Center and Elkins Mountain School.
She has been employed with the agency since July 2004. During this time, she has held various roles that include treatment coordinator, licensing supervisor, state director and most recently vice president of community based services.
Also, she helped the agency to expand community-based services to every region of the state, and to provide a continuum of care from prenatal to women in recovery.