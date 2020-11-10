In response to the challenges of Covid-19, West Virginia Writers, Inc., will have its first ever virtual conference, Nov. 14-15 on Zoom.
The Virtual Fall Workshop includes workshops on poetry, prose, marketing and promotion. For details and presenter information, visit wvwriters.org and click on the Fall Conference link.
A welcoming address by president Brad Mills will begin at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and the first session will start immediately after, ending at 11:45 a.m. After a lunch break, Saturday’s sessions resume at 1 p.m. and last until 3:45 p.m. Sunday’s sessions start at 1 p.m. and end again at 3:45 p.m.
Zoom login codes will become available once participants have registered. Registration is free for current members, and new members are welcome to join by paying annual membership dues of $25. Registration and membership links are available on the WV Writers, Inc., Facebook group and can be reached through the nonprofit organization’s homepage at wvwriters.org, by clicking “Connect With Us.” Or use this Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/wvwritersinc.
“The conference is offered for free as a perk to all our members. Current members may attend at no cost from the comfort of their own living rooms. Lapsed members may rejoin by paying their annual membership dues of $25. New members are welcome to join. Writers of all ages, at all skill levels, in all genres are welcome.
In addition to the conference, the group has assembled an exclusive digital download bundle of tips and handouts from members and presenters from past conferences. It will soon be available for all Gold Members. Gold Membership in West Virginia Writers is a once-per-year upgrade available for $25 more.
West Virginia Writers, Inc., is the largest all-volunteer writers’ resource and service organization serving literary interests in West Virginia since 1977. It is founded on the fundamental principle that the written word is one of the most distinguishing characteristics of all human endeavors. The group’s aim is to expand and develop creative writing and professional opportunities for writers and to connect the state’s writers with others in the literary community and the public at large. To meet these goals, the organization sponsors an annual writing contest with prizes awarded each spring, as well as an annual summer conference at Cedar Lakes Conference Center each June.