Rebounding from seeing most of last year’s West Virginia Veterans’ Reunion activities canceled due to the pandemic, residents of Rainelle stand ready to welcome the event’s return next week. L.Z. Rainelle is the reunion’s organizer and sponsor.
On display on the front lawn of Rainelle Medical Center now through May 31 are more than 11,000 American flags and 800 lights honoring veterans. This Mountain Veterans Garden of Honor will be the site of a candlelight ceremony at 7:30 p.m. May 28. Those attending may remain in their vehicles; a local radio station will broadcast the ceremony, which will include remarks by representatives from Task Force Omega and Gold Star Mothers and Fathers of WV.
Long the centerpiece of Memorial Day weekend activities in the tiny western Greenbrier County town, the Run for the Wall has once again been taken off the calendar, but in its place is “Remember the Fallen Ride 2021.” Veterans participating in the ride will be escorted through Rainelle on Thursday, May 27, starting at around noon. As is the tradition, everyone is invited to line the town’s sidewalks and lawns to cheer as the riders motor through Rainelle on U.S. 60 on their way to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
On Thursday evening from 6 to 8, all veterans in attendance may partake of a free dinner at the Rainelle Moose Lodge.
Matches in the reunion’s annual Murbles Tournament will be played at Rainelle Elementary School throughout the holiday weekend, beginning on Friday and concluding on Sunday.
Friday’s activities include the raising of the POW/MIA flag by Task Force Omega on the front lawn of Rainelle Elementary, a scenic ride, a visit to Stonerise Rainelle Nursing Home, dinner at the Moose Lodge and a concert from 7 to 11 p.m. by the Thomas Taylor Band.
On Saturday, May 29, The Carpenter Ants and special guest Larry Groce will entertain with a concert on the grounds of City Hall at 7 p.m. Those planning to attend are reminded to bring their own lawn chairs. Canned goods for the local food pantry will serve as the price of admission.
Other activities on Saturday include a bicycle decorating contest, open to ages 5 through 15; a parade that will step off at noon; and an aerial fireworks display that night at the Industrial Park.
Sunday morning worship with TFO/Kentucky will be conducted at 9 a.m. at the Ponderosa Lodge on Big Sewell Mountain.
Monday, May 31, is the last day to visit the Mountain Veterans Garden of Honor flag display.
For a full schedule of reunion activities, visit lzrainelle.org or the LZRainelle Facebook page.
