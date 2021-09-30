Dollar Energy Fund’s West Virginia Utility Assistance Program opens for the 2021-2022 Program Year on October 1 and will begin accepting applications from limited-income customers who need assistance with their gas, water and electric utility bills. The program provides grants to households facing an immediate utility crisis and funding is applied directly to their utility account to prevent a termination or to restore their service.
“We encourage those who are having difficulty paying their utility bills to reach out for help as soon as possible to see if they qualify for assistance through the West Virginia Utility Assistance Program,” said Chad Quinn, Dollar Energy Fund’s Chief Executive Officer. “We know that many households are still struggling financially due to Covid-related issues, and with the winter heating season approaching, we hope those in need of assistance can utilize a grant from our program to ensure they maintain safe utility service during the coldest months.”
Those seeking help should first contact their utility company for eligibility screening and to be referred to a community-based agency to complete an application for the program. This approach connects households with additional services that may also be available to limited-income households, such as food, childcare and career assistance.
Program eligibility includes customers of MonPower and Potomac Edison of FirstEnergy, Dominion Energy West Virginia, Appalachian Power Company and Mountaineer Gas with incomes that are at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, and customer of Peoples and West Virginia American Water with incomes at or below 200 percent of the federal guidelines. Each household may apply once per utility (water, electric, and gas), per year between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022, to avoid termination or to have their utility service restored.
In addition to meeting income guidelines, households may have needed to make a sincere effort of payment on their utility bill in the last three months and have a balance on their account. Households must first apply for available federal and state assistance if they are income eligible. Specific requirements, account balances and sincere payment amounts vary by utility company and guidelines are subject to change. Some utility companies require a customer’s service to be off or in threat of termination to receive assistance.