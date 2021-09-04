W.Va. Transportation Secretary Byrd White retires

State Transportation Secretary Byrd White, a former Raleigh County commissioner and longtime friend of the state’s governor, will retire this week. He announced his decision Friday.
During the Friday pandemic press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice praised White’s work.
“He has done a wonderful job,” Justice said of his old friend and former family employee.
White has been a lifelong friend, Justice said.
White managed the former Black Knight Country Club in Beckley, which Justice’s family owned. He negotiated the deal that saw the City of Beckley purchase the property for $3 million.
Before that, White was senior vice president for Justice Companies and senior vice president of Bluestone Industries, a part of Justice’s coal holdings.
“When he stepped in to head the highways department ,he’s overseen billions of dollars of projects,” Justice said at the briefing. “I hope he doesn’t just go off and hide and leave us completely.”
White was named transportation secretary in March 2019.