The Department of the Interior announced on Thursday that it has awarded an initial $560 million from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 24 states – including West Virginia – to plug, cap and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells.
Eligible states have indicated that there are over 10,000 high-priority well sites across the country ready for immediate remediation efforts, with many more lined up for future action.
West Virginia is set to receive an estimated $142 million in grant fudging for the entire project while being eligible for $25 million in the initial grant funding, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The state has identified 160 wells for plugging and remediation with initial funding.
Orphaned oil and gas wells are polluting backyards, recreation areas, and community spaces across the country. Methane leaking from many of these unplugged wells is a serious safety hazard and is a significant cause of climate change, being more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers the largest investment in tackling legacy pollution in American history, including through a $4.7 billion investment to plug orphaned wells.
Of initial state plans:
15 states will use Initial Grant funding to set up methane measuring capacity while six states – including California, Mississippi and West Virginia – have committed to measuring methane before and immediately after remediation.
12 states have prioritized capping wells in disadvantaged communities.
Several states will prioritize job creation and preference to small businesses through their contracting process.
As of 2021, states have identified more than 129,000 orphaned wells on state and private land, though this number will grow as Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding becomes available for further records research, more field equipment, improved well location techniques, and increased site inspections and data collection nationwide.
The investment announced Thursday is part of an overall $1.15 billion in Phase One funding announced in January by the Department for states to plug and remediate orphaned wells. States will receive additional formula funding dollars in the coming months.
In addition, an initial $33 million was recently allocated to plug 277 wells on federal public lands. The Tribal orphaned well grant program is being informed by ongoing Tribal consultations and listening sessions.
Of states eligible for funding, 22 have been allocated $25 million each in Initial State Grants. Arkansas and Mississippi will receive $5 million each to support methane measurement and begin plugging wells.
