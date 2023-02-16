West Virginia will become the first state to publicly recognize and support the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (SHGTUS) through citation and resolution.
The public is encouraged to visit the West Virginia State Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 20, to stand in the galleries in both the House, at 10 a.m., and the Senate, at 11 a.m., for the readings.
Lonny LeGrand, society president, and other officials will give remarks at a short reception following the scheduled events at 2:30 p.m. for invited guests and dignitaries in the Governor’s Cabinet and Conference room.
Representing the active duty Tomb Guards will be SFC Brian J. Gougler, 40th sergeant of the Guard Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Va.
In addition, on display will be “A Call to Honor” Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica presented by the Exchange Club of Georgia, with Maj. Bill King (retired) project manager. The public is further encouraged to visit this replica and presentation at the Capitol.
