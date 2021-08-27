SUMMERSVILLE — Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins visited court employees in Nicholas County on Aug. 25 to say thank you for their dedicated service to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The Supreme Court is very grateful to all the West Virginia judicial employees who worked so hard throughout the pandemic to fulfill our Constitutional mandate that the courts be open to all. A victim of domestic violence or a child being abused, for example, needed access to the courts, and our dedicated judicial employees were there to help. It was only through their outstanding service that we were able to keep courts operating, even in the face of an unprecedented national emergency,” said Chief Justice Jenkins.
He presented a certificate of appreciation to employees from the justices of the Supreme Court.
“I want to thank the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Jenkins for the leadership and support shown to Nicholas County Courts during these difficult times. Despite the circumstances, Nicholas County Courts have continued to serve the people, and it is reassuring to have the support of the justices and the Supreme Court staff,” said 28th Judicial Circuit (Nicholas County) Judge Stephen O. Callaghan.
Sixteenth Family Court Circuit Judge Harley E. Stollings said he and his staff are proud to have continued to serve Nicholas and Clay counties all through the Covid-19 shutdown.