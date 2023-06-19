West Virginia’s Supreme Court sided with Glade Springs homeowners on most issues in a complicated financial dispute with a development company owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.
The Supreme Court’s 57-page order written by Justice Haley Bunn sided with the homeowners association on most matters, went against them on a few and sent some details about assessments back to be resolved at the circuit court level.
The Glade Springs Village Property Owners Association took the ruling, overall, as a win.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/06/19/supreme-court-sides-with-glade-springs-property-owners-on-most-issues-against-justice-holdings/
