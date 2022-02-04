W.Va. Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins resigns

Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins has resigned from his duties on the state’s highest court, sending a letter to Gov. Jim Justice that said his resignation would be effective Sunday.
His plans are to return to private practice.
“It has been my distinct privilege and honor to serve the great people of West Virginia these past four years,” Jenkins wrote in his letter.
“Evan has devoted his entire life to public service and, on behalf of all West Virginians, we thank him,” Gov. Justice said. “It was one of my highest honors to appoint Evan to our Supreme Court in 2018 and, since then, he and his colleagues have restored honor and integrity to our court. I look forward to appointing a new justice who can fill his shoes and carry the torch of honor and integrity well into the future.”
The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will immediately begin the process of filling this vacancy with an appointee to serve as a justice until the people of West Virginia elect a new justice.
Jenkins served in the West Virginia House of Delegates, State Senate, United States House of Representatives, and then on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia as chief justice.
Gov. Justice also sent a letter to Justice Jenkins, acknowledging his retirement and thanking him on behalf of the people of West Virginia for his public service during his tenure on the Supreme Court.