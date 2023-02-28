charleston, w.va. – The start of West Virginia’s annual spring fire season on Wednesday, March 1, marks the return of burning restrictions.
The West Virginia Division of Forestry (WV DOF) reminds residents to confine their outdoor burning to the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. according to the West Virginia State Code Chapter 20-3-5. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.
“Since January 1 we have responded to 162 fires that have burned approximately 1144.1 acres,” said Assistant State Forester-Fire Jeremy Jones, WV DOF.
Jones said more than 99 percent of wildfires in West Virginia are caused by people and that burning debris accounts for 35 percent of all wildfires during the past 10 years.
Statewide burning restrictions will remain in effect until the close of the spring fire season on May 31. The Division of Forestry has issued burning guidelines on its website at wvforestry.com/fire-laws. Regulations include:
- All fires must have a ring or safety strip.
- The safety strip itself must be cleared of burnable material and be at least 10 feet wide.
- Any fire must be attended until completely extinguished.
- Only vegetative materials such as leaves, brush and yard clippings are permitted to be burned.
- Spark-throwing machinery such as power shovels or sawmills operating on land subject to fire must contain an adequate spark arrestor.
- Inflammable waste disposal areas must annually remove all grass, brush, debris, and other inflammable material adjacent to disposal areas to provide adequate protection, preventing the escape of fire to adjacent lands.
