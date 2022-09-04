WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS – West Virginia’s two U.S. senators remain committed to working together while disagreeing on whether the Inflation Reduction Act will help or hurt West Virginia.
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito spoke to attendees Thursday of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s 86th Annual Meeting and Business Summit at The Greenbrier.
Capito, R-W.Va., said she remains concerned about the $737 billion Inflation Reduction Act, crafted by Manchin and signed into law by President Joe Biden last month.
“I’m very concerned about the direction this bill is going to take us. I’ve expressed this to Sen. Manchin,” Capito said. “People say, ‘Are you going to be able to work with Sen. Manchin again?’ Of course, I’m going to be able to work with Sen. Manchin. We’ve been around a long time, and we’ve been around one another. Anything that goes on in West Virginia are the most important things to us and will continue to be.”
The Inflation Reduction Act includes $437 billion in spending on new investments in clean energy, climate change mitigation, health care and prescription drug price reform, and funding for Western drought resiliency. It also includes $300 billion for reduction of the national deficit.
The IRA is funded in part by a 15 percent corporate minimum tax on book revenue $1 billion or greater reported by corporations on financial statements to investors, a 1 percent fee on stock buybacks by corporations, savings from prescription drug pricing reform, and funding to hire 86,000 additional Internal Revenue Service employees.
Manchin, D-W.Va., has taken flak from Republicans, including Capito, and other groups for supporting the Inflation Reduction Act, saying that the new law will have a marginal effect on inflation, increases burdens on businesses, and harms fossil fuel industries while lifting up emerging green energy industries.
“From a political standpoint, they say, ‘Joe, why did you do it?, I didn’t look at it from a political standpoint; I looked at it for the opportunity,” Manchin said. “This piece of legislation will do more to transform for the next 10 years. It gives us a pathway forward to be totally energy secure in the nation by leading investments it will take for the technology for the energy of the future to do it all.”
“We can’t keep pouring money and inflame the inflationary fire that we see in this country,” Capito said. “The administration and others passed another bill again to put hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy, which I’m very worried will not have a reductionary effect but will have an increased effect because of all the different things we see concerning you all and your businesses.”
Manchin spoke about the need for a hydrogen hub in West Virginia, utilizing the state’s abundant natural gas resources to create a clean energy source for manufacturing and motor vehicles.
“I’m going to make a prediction: We’re going to have a hydrogen hub in West Virginia because we are sitting on an ocean of energy. And it means everything from the standpoint of transition,” Manchin said.
“We have the resources to be totally energy independent,” Manchin continued. “We have the resources to not only help ourselves and not depend on foreign supply chains, we have the resources of the United States of America to help our allies. If we don’t, God help us … Without energy security, we will not be able to retain the superpower status that we have.”
Manchin, Capito and 1st District Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., formed the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Working Group in February. Gov. Jim Justice, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley; House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay; Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier; and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, were added to the working group.
Manchin, Capito, and McKinley supported the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which they helped pass last year and includes funding for the hydrogen hub project, while Justice supported the bill. The federal project is funded with $9.5 billion from the hard infrastructure bill, including $8 billion for the Regional Hydrogen Hub program.
Each hub is required to demonstrate the production of clean hydrogen and demonstrate the use of clean hydrogen. Lawmakers inserted specific language that requires at least one hub to be placed in the Appalachian region. West Virginia’s proposal for a regional hydrogen hub was submitted to the U.S. Department of Energy in March.
West Virginia’s proposal would most likely either be a gray hydrogen process, when hydrogen is extracted from natural gas with emissions released into the atmosphere; or blue hydrogen process, which also uses natural gas, but the greenhouse gasses are captured and pumped underground through carbon capture, utilization and storage. The IRA also includes tax credits for hydrogen as well as increased credits to encourage research and construction of CCUS facilities.
Capito, whose early negotiations in 2021 with Biden and the White House helped lead to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last November, said she was proud of the law and what it will mean for West Virginia. The state is expected to receive more than $6 billion over the next five to 10 years.
“I’m the one who actually got it started with President Biden,” Capito said. “I told the story here last year of how we got the wheels grinding here of what I think is a major win for West Virginia. We’re already seeing the roads, the wastewater, the capping of the wells, broadband expansion, our expansions to our airports. We’re modernizing our infrastructure that we let go for so long. This is a great thing. Every West Virginian should be proud of the efforts going on to improve our infrastructure.”
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $100 million for broadband expansion in West Virginia. That’s on top of more than $1 billion the state has for various broadband expansion projects through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect America and Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced in June that West Virginia is one of four states to have their broadband expansion projects approved through the $1.2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, freeing officials to spend more than $136 million for broadband programs.
“We’re going to get there … There’s really a lot of good, innovative solutions,” Capito said. “We’ve got to get the mapping right to make sure we’re not over-building in my neighborhood where I have great service or somewhere else … We want to make sure we’re doing the purpose of the unserved and underserved.”
