W.Va. School Human Resources Officer of the Year Announced

The West Virginia Association of School Human Resource Officers (WVASHRO)has honored Doug Clemons, the associate superintendent and human resources director for Greenbrier County Schools, with the 2021 Gregory Bailey West Virginia School Human Resource Officer of the Year Award.
The Gregory Bailey Award, given in memory of Bowles Rice Education Attorney Greg Bailey, is presented annually to the school human resource official who has distinguished themselves in personnel administration and has contributed to the betterment of public education and the community.
Clemons was presented the award at the WVASHRO Winter Conference held in Lewisburg.
Clemons is described by his peers as a person who has always been truly dedicated to education.
“He has demonstrated his passion for the education system in many roles – as a teacher; a principal; a coach; a human resources director; and an associate superintendent.” A press release states. “Helpful, friendly, dedicated, kind, generous, loyal and humble are just a few adjectives that can describe Doug, but first among them is that of friend.”