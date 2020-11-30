CHARLESTON — An annual report reviewing the performance of highways systems in all 50 states showed that West Virginia dropped 17 places due to increased road fatalities and the condition of bridges, though the state’s rankings could improve by next year.
The Reason Foundation’s 25th annual Highway Report ranked West Virginia 33rd in the nation for performance and cost-effectiveness, down from 16th in last year’s report. The report is based on 2018 data submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation, as well as third-party sources.
Of surrounding states, only Pennsylvania and Maryland scored worse on the Reason report, ranking 39th and 41st respectively. Kentucky ranked fourth, Ohio ranked 13th, and Virginia ranked 21st.
According to the report, West Virginia dropped in rank due to a decrease in total disbursements per mile. The state ranked 43rd for capital disbursements per mile and 36th for bridge disbursements per mile. West Virginia also ranked 46th for the state’s overall highway fatality rate and 49th due to the state’s structurally deficient bridges.