As West Virginia’s high school graduation rate for school year 2019-20 increased for a third straight year, the rates for Black and white students in Raleigh County saw a considerable gap of graduation achievement.
According to the West Virginia Department of Education, which published its results Monday to an online dashboard, the state had a graduation rate of 92.1 percent for all fourth-year high school students in the 2019-20 school year compared to graduation rates in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years of 90.2 percent and 91.3 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, white students graduated from Raleigh County’s four high schools at a rate of 90.31 percent, while Black students graduated at a 70.51 percent rate, both rates trailing state tallies of 92.42 and 86.14 percent, respectively.
The greatest racial graduation divergence in the county was at Shady Spring High School, where white students graduated at a 93.30 percent clip and Black students graduated at a 66.7 percent clip.
At Woodrow Wilson High School, with the county’s largest enrollment, white students graduated at an 84.36 percent rate while Black students graduated at a 70.83 percent rate.
Asian students across the district graduated at a perfect 100 percent rate, biracial students posted an 85 percent rate and Hispanic students saw a 75 percent graduation rate.
In total, Raleigh County schools graduated 88.1 percent of its students in 2019-20, continuing a three-year increase. In school year 2018-19, the district posted an 87.1 percent graduation rate following an 85.0 rate posted the year prior.
Fayette County, meanwhile, extended its graduation rate increase to at least eight years – as far back as the education department’s online data goes. In 2019-20, the school district saw 90.1 percent of its seniors pick up a diploma, a significant hike from 2018-19 when the district graduation rate was 87.6 percent.
Blacks graduated at a rate of 96.0 percent in Fayette County last school year while whites had a rate of 90.5 percent.
Wyoming County, too, extended its run of graduation rate improvements, posting a 93.8 percent rate in 2019-20 compared to 92.7 in 2018-19, 92.0 in 2017-18, and 88.8 in 2016-17.
Blacks in Wyoming County posted a perfect 100 percent graduation rate at both East High School and Westside. The white graduation rate in the county last school year was 93.7.
At Greenbrier County’s two high schools, the graduation rate came in at 94.5 percent for all students, 95.1 for whites and 77.8 for Blacks.
Monroe County, with a 96.9 percent rate, was the highest among the nine counties that make up The Register-Herald’s primary market. At the other end of the ledger, McDowell County posted the state’s lowest graduation rate at 82.5 percent. Doddridge County had the highest rate in the state at 100 percent.
Other graduation rates around the region were Mercer at 91.6 percent, Nicholas at 95.7 percent and Summers at 89.5 percent.
Statewide, with a cumulative graduation rate of 92.1 percent, white students posted a graduation rate of 92.4 while Blacks were at 86.1 percent. Hispanics saw a 92.8 percent rate, while Asians were at 98.7 percent, Indians at 88.2 percent and multi-racial students at 87.53 percent.
The state education department reported a 93.5 percent graduation rate among females and a 90.7 percent rate among males.
