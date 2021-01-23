On a cold and blustery January day, Gov. Jim Justice, state constitutional officers and Supreme Court justices were officially sworn in to office on Friday outside the State Capitol with a scaled-back ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. Justice is serving his second term, saying the first four years were “an honor beyond belief.”
Also sworn into office were a pair of Beckley lawyers – John Hutchison and Bill Wooton – along with Tim Armstead as newly elected justices of the state Supreme Court.
In a review of his first term, Justice said progress had been made in budget surpluses, education, roads and combatting the drug epidemic.
And once again, the governor brought out a hatchet and tackle box that he described purchasing from a woman who said the items were the last of her possessions, according to Justice’s telling. The governor said he bought the items to help her get by and wished he had given her more.