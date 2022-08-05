The West Virginia Humanities Council will host a free in-person event with Monongalia County-born author William Brewer at Taylor Books in Charleston at 226 Capitol St. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m.
Brewer’s appearance coincides with the release of his novel, "The Red Arrow," from publisher Knopf/Penguin Random House. The New York Times has praised the book as full of “eccentricity and vigor, executed with remarkable style.”
"The Red Arrow" is his first novel, but Brewer’s credentials as a poet are already well established.
Brewer’s previous book, "I Know Your Kind," was a winner of the National Poetry Series. His work has appeared in A Public Space, The Nation, The New Yorker, The Sewanee Review, and other journals. He currently lectures at Stanford University and lives in Oakland, Calif., and will make his appearance in Charleston by special arrangement of the West Virginia Humanities Council.
The event will be an intimate affair in the Annex Gallery of Taylor Books. Interspersed with discussion and questions from the audience, Brewer will read selected passages from the novel, which Scientific American calls “At turns delightful and demanding ... a serpentine ride that culminates in a moving encounter between art and science.”
Admission is free and open to the public. Copies of "The Red Arrow" will be available for purchase at Taylor Books prior to and on the evening of the event.
