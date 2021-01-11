The West Virginia arm of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling for the removal and disbarment of state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, according to a press release from the group, because of his participation in a lawsuit regarding November’s general election.
Morrisey, who said he "strongly condemned violence at the U.S. Capitol,” shot back: "It’s absolutely wrong for these radical, far-left delegates and their allies to make allegations out of thin air and try to politicize the death of a brave law enforcement official and other individuals.”
On Dec. 9, Morrisey announced West Virginia would be joining a suit filed with the U.S. Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The filing accused the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin of violating their own respective state election laws, thereby affecting the outcome of the presidential election.
The Texas suit called on the high court to “stay or temporarily restrain the Defendant States from voting in the electoral college” until the case had resolved or “vacate the Defendant States’ elector certifications ... and remand to the Defendant States’ legislatures...”
The bid was unsuccessful, and the chosen electors from the four states cast their ballots along with those from all other states. Joe Biden received 306 electoral votes, with incumbent President Donald Trump receiving 232.
"Our December brief sought to fully investigate allegations that several states had not properly interpreted their own laws as they conducted their elections,” Morrisey said. "It’s absolutely appropriate for a state attorney general to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to get the law right — holding free and fair elections should be one of the most important goals of our republic. That’s what that brief focused on."
The WV NAACP decried Morrisey’s participation in what it called “the racist, unethical and un-American efforts to disenfranchise voters” in the four states.
“The WV NAACP contends that WV State Attorney General Morrisey’s action, by joining in the lawsuit in trying to overturn the presidential election, was intended to disenfranchise the Black votes in the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia,” said Owens Brown, WV NAACP state president, in the release.
The organization is calling for Morrisey to be both removed from office and prevented from practicing law. According to a press release, a group of state legislators will present a resolution calling for those actions during the upcoming legislative session.
