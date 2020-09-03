clarksburg — The West Virginia Association of Museums is planning an in-person conference March 25-27, 2021, Bridgeport.
The association is accepting proposals for papers, presentations, workshops, exhibits, and poster sessions addressing the theme "Stayin' Alive: Sustainability, Relevancy, and Culture."
Sessions can focus on collections care and management, interpretation, nonprofit management, grant writing, exhibit design, fundraising, and emergency preparedness. Proposals can address materials conservation, history, and preservation-related issues. Hands-on session that teach new skills are encouraged. Practical, "doable" solutions for small museums and historical societies are welcome. To vet a potential idea, email museumsofwv@gmail.com or call Crystal Wimer at 304-813-8569.
Interested parties can submit a proposal with these Google forms: https://forms.gle/s7rc88Xh1ExWxHF37 or https://forms.gle/UTzrmzlZKnvbnxDT7