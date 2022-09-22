Elisa Camara visited her brother Mecot Camara's grave in Hinton on Wednesday.
Mecot Camara grew up in Hinton and was one of the 241 Marines killed in the Beirut bombing in 1983. Elisa created the American Brother Foundation in his name and also wrote a book called "American Brother" about him growing up in a small town and serving his country. She is also working on a documentary.
This Saturday, Sept. 24, she will host the Memorial Ruck March, a 10-mile hike from Bluestone State Park to Pipestem State Park along the river that will end in a cookout. She intends for the march to become an annual event. Around 30 of his fellow Marines attend from other parts of the country. Around 60 people have registered.
"I know my brother will be smiling from heaven," she said.
A Beirut Memorial motorcycle ride will begin at 6 p.m. Friday from Hinton to the Princeton Beirut Memorial. Another highlight of the weekend will be a Marine from Texas with a moving memorial semi-truck that will be parked at Pipestem State Park at the main lodge.
"I'm just doing what he would have done if he had got to come home but he didn't have that opportunity," she said.
For more information visit www.americanbrotherfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.