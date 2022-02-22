West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) has joined 19 other states in a project to improve early identification of children with autism and other developmental disabilities so children and families can get the services and support they need.
The WIC Developmental Monitoring Project was developed through a partnership with the Association of State Public Health Nutritionists and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Learn the Signs Act Early (LTSAE) program to promote developmental monitoring.
Through the WIC Developmental Monitoring Project, the WV WIC Program will implement virtual options for promoting developmental monitoring, help test and provide feedback, and receive technical assistance on LTSAE. It will also partner with the WV Home Visitation Program for integration of the LTSAE program in maternal and child public health programs statewide.
The WIC Program will also partner with the WV Home Visitation Program for integration of the LTSAE program in maternal and child public health programs statewide. Additional information and materials are available for download at www.cdc.gov/ActEarly/Materials.
WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods, as well as nutrition and breastfeeding education and referrals to health and social services.