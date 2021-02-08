CHARLESTON — The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has not slowed down interest in investing in West Virginia, according to officials with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.
Those officials say the state has seen an uptick in economic development activity over the past year.
“The pandemic really has not impacted the West Virginia Economic Development Authority,” said Caren Wilcher, the EDA’s associate director. “We’re probably busier now than we ever have been. Really, we have not seen any impact whatsoever from the pandemic.”
The EDA, founded in 1962 as a public corporation, works in concert with the West Virginia Department of Commerce to provide the financial tools necessary to promote new and retain existing commercial and industrial development in the state.
“They attract the businesses into the state, and we have loans, bonds and loan insurance,” Wilcher said. “We have the tools that they can then use to get these businesses started and to purchase assets — whatever they may need to get them here and up and running in the state of West Virginia.”
Loan activity in the state has increased “pretty dramatically” throughout the pandemic, she said.
“I think the Department of Commerce is doing an excellent job of attracting businesses to the state, so that has a lot to do with it,” Wilcher said. “They are attracting the businesses and then bringing them to us.”
Commerce Department officials and Gov. Jim Justice have announced several high-profile investments in the state in recent months.
These include the Virgin Hyperloop Certification Center in Grant and Tucker counties, the expansion of the workforce at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries location in Bridgeport, and the start of construction on the Black Rock Wind project in Grant and Mineral counties.
“Typically, the Department of Commerce brings those companies to us, and they already have an idea of the types of financing that they need,” Wilcher said.
The EDA also receives lots of cold calls from companies independently seeking assistance, said Steve Webb, director of financial services.
“We relay those to the Development Office, as well as making sure they are in contact with their local economic development officials to sort of close the loop and get the entire team on board for the various types of assistance that could be provided,” he said. “Not just through WVEDA’s direct lending, but also through the Development Office and the tax incentives that are available for workforce investment training.”
During the upcoming session of the West Virginia Legislature, the EDA will support efforts aimed at helping expand broadband internet access in the state, Wilcher said.
Earlier this year, the governor signed an executive order removing the cap for a program administered by the EDA, called the Broadband Infrastructure Loan Insurance program, which will allow private companies to pursue money available through the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
“They were done through an executive order, so it’s temporary,” Wilcher said. “I believe the governor is supporting legislation to make that a permanent fix. We’re hoping that will be considered this session. That is the big one that we’re on right now, is making that a permanent broadband loan insurance fix through legislation.”
Another issue the EDA is monitoring is the $9 million the state received from the U.S. Economic Development Authority as part of the federal CARES Act, Wilcher said.
“That was to allow us to put in place a revolving loan fund for companies that have been impacted by Covid,” she said. “We received that award, and one of the requirements is it is supposed to be used for working capital and the (WV) Economic Development is statutorily prohibited from doing working capital loans. So that is the other fix we’re hoping the governor is supportive [of] in this effort.”
Although the EDA has not traditionally dealt with working capital loans, they don’t want to pass up an opportunity to receive needed funding, Wilcher said.
“We feel like we should be able to do that, so we’re proposing a fix that would allow the EDA to do working capital loans when there are federal funds,” she said.
Although the EDA’s work has only increased over the past 10 months, the agency has discovered new ways of meeting its goals, Wilcher said.
“Because of the pandemic, we have all had to shift how we do things. There’s a new normal, and I think we’re just going to have to continue to be flexible,” she said. “Business has definitely shifted. I’ve been with the agency since 2003, and this is the busiest we’ve ever been as an agency.”
From aerospace to manufacturing, the state is undergoing a period of expansion and growth for businesses, Webb said.
“Most of the major manufacturers that are located here in the state are in some form of expansion mode right now,” he said. “It’s not any one industry or any one economic segment, it’s a broad swath of companies that are looking at West Virginia and realizing this is a good place to be.”