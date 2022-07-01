W.Va. Intermediate Court of Appeals officially begins

The new West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals officially began Friday, offering a path to handle civil cases that otherwise may or may not be heard by the state Supreme Court of Appeals.
Signed into law on April 9, 2021, the court includes a three-judge panel that will determine which cases require oral arguments and may merit the higher court.
Judge Daniel W. Greear is one of the judges appointed by Gov. Jim Justice and confirmed by the State Senate.
Greear, who has been named chief judge for the court, said 41 other states already have an intermediate court so West Virginia was late in moving in that direction.
“This offers an extra layer of appellate review,” he said. “We were in the minority for not having this.”
Greear said the court will not hear criminal case appeals from local circuit courts, focusing instead on four areas: civil cases from local circuit court appeals; from family courts (except for appeals from criminal domestic violence and child abuse and neglect proceedings, which will still go through circuit court); appeals from state agencies or administrative law judges; and appeals related to workers’ compensation.
The three-judge panel also includes Judges Thomas E. Scarr and Charles Lorensen. All three judges were sworn in on May 1.
Greear said they will be based in Charleston, in the City Center East building, but those involved in cases may not need to travel to the city.
“We are going to have satellite courtrooms in Beckley (Raleigh County) and Wetzel, Lewis, Grant and Morgan counties,” he said, adding that proceedings will be held using closed circuit video.
“That will save a lot of time and expense of driving to Charleston,” he added. “People from Mercer County can drive to Beckley rather than to Charleston.”
Greear said one of the reasons intermediate courts are established is to help ease the burden on state supreme courts.
“A very low percentage (single digits) of cases in other states go to all three levels,” he said of circuit, intermediate and supreme courts, with the majority of cases actually settled at the circuit court level.
The intermediate court will help lessen the burden on the supreme court as well as on circuit courts in the case of family law court appeals, which did go to circuit courts first but now go directly to the intermediate court, excluding the criminal cases.
Another significant change is related to filing briefs, which continue to go to the Supreme Court clerk’s office, with hard copies of briefs required in the past.
“These briefs can be huge documents with 10 copies to make,” he said, adding that can also be expensive. “As of July 1, attorneys can file them electronically, bringing technology into the 21st century. That is a huge improvement and savings.”
Greear said a “working figure” on how many cases the court will most likely receive annually is probably between 800 and 1,000.
Cases will come in gradually and start to build, he said, with a full load of cases by January 2023.
According to the bill establishing the intermediate court, the Supreme Court may, on its own accord, obtain jurisdiction over any civil case appealed to the Intermediate Court of Appeals. Also, a party may file for a direct review by the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court may grant the motion if the appeal involves “a question of fundamental public importance” and “involves exigencies.”
Greear also said the intermediate court replaced the Workers’ Compensation Office of Administrative Judges with a Workers’ Compensation Board of Review, and that is where decisions made can then be appealed to the intermediate court. The Supreme Court will still have the ability to seek jurisdiction over civil cases appealed to the intermediate court. Parties in cases would also be able to appeal to the Supreme Court, which could hear cases on its own discretion.
Greear, who has an extensive professional background in private practice civil litigation, has also been chief of staff and legal counsel for the House of Delegates as well as a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge. He was a Republican candidate for attorney general in 2008.
He is also very familiar with southern West Virginia.
“I tried a ton of cases in Beckley, Mercer County … and Greenbrier County,” he said. “I have been all over southern West Virginia.”
