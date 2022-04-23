West Virginia is improving its ranking for states considered friendly to bicyclists, according to data just published by a national bicycle advocacy group.
The League of American Bicyclists lists West Virginia as 28th of the 50 states for laws and policies designed to keep bicyclists safe and to promote bicycling. West Virginia ranked 34th in 2019, the last time the league released rankings prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.
The League of American Bicyclists has been ranking states for bicycle friendliness since 2008.