charleston, w.va. – House Speaker Roger Hanshaw has announced that he’ll call the House of Delegates back in this month to carry on with a special session to consider abortion policy in West Virginia.
In a Friday afternoon announcement, Hanshaw said the session will begin again Monday, Sept. 12, alongside the regularly scheduled interim committee meetings.
A previous attempt at a special session that included a comprehensive abortion bill broke off without conclusion.
Disagreements in late July over criminal penalties for medical providers and exceptions in cases of rape or incest led both chambers to adjourn until some other time.
The final evening ended with the House majority disagreeing with changes the Senate had made and calling for a conference committee of five members from each chamber to work out differences. Then they went home.
– MetroNews
