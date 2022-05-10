Democrat Tony O. Martin and Republican Todd Kirby will face off in the general election this November as they each prevailed in their party’s primary, winning bids for the House District 44 seat currently occupied by Mick Bates.
Martin came in with 687 votes, beating fellow Democrat Russell Wooton, an attorney in Beckley, who had 370 votes, and Mark Montgomery who collected 114 votes.
Kirby, who’s new to politics, ended the night with 510 votes, beating his opponents Ann Worley, who had 427 votes, and Tom Moseley who had 293 votes. Worley had most recently served on the Beckley Common Council.
Martin is no stranger when it comes to running for office having run three times previously. This will be the first time he is advancing in a race.
“For me, it’s always been about keeping our people here in our communities, and it’s my firm belief that creating an environment that will attract jobs and offer activities for our young people will strengthen where we live,” Martin said. “Back when I first ran for office in 2011 and started knocking on doors, those residents have the same concerns then that they do today.
“We need to provide more opportunities and real solutions,” he said. “That’s what I plan to do.”
Kirby, who ran against Del. Mick Bates – a Democrat in 2016 – for the same seat in the 44th District and lost, said he feels thankful his community has put their trust in him to advance in this year’s race. However, at first he wasn’t sure running was in the cards for him this year.
“But once time got closer, I just felt something pulling on me. I kept thinking and praying on it,” Kirby said. “Then I just came out thinking I can’t complain about what’s going on in our communities unless I’m trying to fix it.”
Kirby said based on the conditions of his local community within the past 10 years that he said was not heading in a positive direction, he felt moved to do something about it.
“That started with protests, and rallies, and everything in between,” he said. “My main overall message is that government isn’t always the solution, which I know doesn’t make a lot of sense coming from someone running for government office, but if we can get government out of the way and just have an actual vision for the people and give them a voice, then that’s what it’s all about.”
Kirby and Martin will face off in the General Election set for Nov. 8.
In the 45th District for the West Virginia House of Delegates, Republican Eric Brooks and Democrat Christian Martine will face off in November, both winning their respective party race.
The 45th District represents parts of both Fayette and Raleigh counties.
Martine beat Joseph Golden, who ended the night with 263 votes, and Kevin Walker, who tallied 130 votes. Brooks beat his opponent Ron Hedrick, a former county commissioner, by 36 votes.
****
41st District
Republican Jordan Maynor running for the 41st District won his race against Republican Greg Shamblin, with a total of 1,320 votes. A Democratic candidate was not on this year’s ballot.
Maynor, the incumbent of this seat, collected 1,320 votes, nearly double Shamblin’s 690.
The 41st District represents areas of Mercer, Raleigh and Summers counties.
***
43rd District
Incumbent Christopher Toney, a Republican for the 43rd District representing Raleigh and Wyoming counties, squeaked past Kase Poling by 29 votes. He received 866 votes to Poling’s 837.
Toney will run in the general election slated for November against Democrat JoAnna Vance, who ran unopposed during this year’s primary.
***
46th District
Republican Mike Honaker will face off against Democrat Paul Detch in November.
Honaker, who ended the night with 964 votes, beat fellow Republican candidates Katen McCoy and Mark Alan Robinson.
Detch won the Democratic nomination for the House seat by beating Joe Holt, 681 to 342.
The 46th District represents parts of both Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.
51st District
Republican incumbent Tom Fast beat Dan Hill by a count of 697 to 508.
Fast will be facing off against Gabe Pena, the Democratic candidate, in November for the general election. Pena beat his opponent Robyn Kincaid Welch by 403 votes during Tuesday’s election.