Oak Hill resident Olivia Morris recently joined the West Virginia Hive Network and Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) as a program coordinator.
Morris, a Marshall University graduate who taught in Kanawha County Schools for five years and served as network engagement coordinator for Generation West Virginia, will be supporting the overall programming efforts of both the WV Hive and CRAN. She also has participated in the WV Hub’s Advance Leadership Fellowship program.
“Olivia has a passion to serve her home state and to help people throughout the region achieve their personal and professional goals,” said Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and managing director of CRAN. “We are fortunate to add her to our team and know she will take great pride in helping us provide excellent business support, as well as bring an extraordinary commitment to strengthening local entrepreneurship networks.”
In her personal time, Morris enjoys adventures with her dog, rock climbing, and boating around the New River Gorge. She also serves on the Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee of the New River Alliance of Climbers.
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is appropriating $13.4 million in funding for next generation plastics technologies that reduce the energy consumption and carbon emissions of single-use plastics.
One of seven selected research and development (R&D) projects is the W.V.U. Research Corporation in Morgantown, which will use its $1.5 million for process intensified modular upcycling of plastic films to monomers by microwave catalysis.
All seven projects – led by industry and universities – will convert plastic films into more valuable materials and design new plastics that are more recyclable and biodegradable.
This investment advances DOE’s work to address challenges of plastic waste recycling and supports the Biden administration’s efforts to build a clean energy economy and ensure the U.S. reaches net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“Single-use plastics generate large amounts of carbon pollution when produced, are hard to recycle, and dirty our nation’s beaches, parks and neighborhoods,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “By advancing technologies that repurpose single-use plastics and make the materials biodegradable, we can hit a trifecta of reduced plastic waste, fewer emissions from the plastics industry, and an influx of clean manufacturing jobs for American workers.”
Single-use plastics, such as plastic bags, wraps, and films, are energy-intensive to produce. Plastic production accounts for more than 3 percent of U.S. energy consumption. Despite their high embodied energy use, many materials end up in landfills. Yet, less than 10 percent of plastics are recycled, most of which are “downcycled,” or repurposed into low-value products.
The seven projects work to develop affordable solutions for “upcycling,” or transforming plastic films into valuable materials.