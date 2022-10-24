PRINCETON — A nationwide surge of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases in children has also hit West Virginia, and with a worse than average flu season expected as well as a new Covid variant coming, concern about a “tridemic” has surfaced.
Karen Bowling, president and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, said RSV is a common virus and cases occur every year, but more cases are being seen this year, “more than we have seen in the past five years.”
Not only that, she said, more children end up being hospitalized than usual and RSV is showing up earlier, with winter the usual time it surfaces the most.
“We have been able to manage the cases we have seen,” she said, adding that hospitals across the state are working together to make sure hospital beds are available if needed and that includes pediatric cases that require a higher level of care.
“The entire state has had a significant number of children presenting with RSV,” she said, prompting calls among all hospitals in the state to make sure enough beds are available to cover all needed care.
“I really appreciate the state’s proactive approach,” she said, “and WVU Medicine (PCH is now an affiliate of that health care system) has called each week … Everyone is well prepared.”
Bowling said most RSV cases can be taken care of at home with early intervention and the appropriate treatment, so parents should see their health care provider for an evaluation if any respiratory problems surface.
But some children do require oxygen.
“Most pediatric cases do well,” she said, adding that more adults are also contracting RSV this year.
Bowling said with state hospitals working together and PCH’s affiliation with WVU Medicine providing a vast health care system, the hospital is well-positioned to make sure all patients receive the appropriate level of care.
“This is all about taking care of our patients,” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States.
Bowling said PCH has not yet seen a large number of flu cases, but that may very well change.
The expectation from the CDC is that flu cases may double this year, she said, probably because very few Covid precautions are now being taken.
Tests on possible flu cases are monitored, and, so far, the news is good.
However, if all predictions are correct, that will change and she urges everyone to get flu shots, including kids.
The flu shot may not prevent someone from contracting the flu, she said, but flu symptoms are milder with the vaccine.
As far as Covid is concerned, Bowling said the hospital has seen a decrease in the number of patients, dropping into single digits for the first time in a “long time.”
But that is also forecast to change, she said, with more contagious Omicron variants, BQ. 1 and BQ. 1.1, already starting to spread in this country and an increase in cases expected to start next month in the state.
According to Reuters, U.S. health regulators on Oct. 21 estimated that BQ.1 and closely related BQ.1.1 accounted for 16.6 percent of coronavirus variants in the country, nearly doubling from last week, while Europe expects them to become the dominant variants in a month.
Bowling said everyone who is eligible should get the Omicron booster shot because it has shown to be effective with these new variants in reducing the chances for severe symptoms.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said Monday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that the “super power” of the new variants is the presence of additional mutations that make them more contagious and also causes some treatments to be ineffective.
But he also said the Omicron booster has proven to be effective with the variants in preventing serious illness and hospitalizations.
Marsh said the variants are expected to spread more this winter.
The major Omicron surge occurred in January 2022.
